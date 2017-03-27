TheStreet upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) traded down 5.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $382.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.59. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/internet-initiative-japan-inc-iiji-lifted-to-b-at-thestreet.html.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (IIJ) is an Internet service provider (ISP) in Japan that offers Internet connectivity services for both enterprises and consumers. The Company provides Internet connectivity services, wide area network (WAN) services, outsourcing services, systems integration and equipment sales as total network solutions to Japanese corporate clients and governmental organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.