Intel Co. (INTC) Position Decreased by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 177,125 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $330,056,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 705.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,295,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $301,186,000 after buying an additional 7,265,442 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $141,000,000 after buying an additional 3,432,246 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $81,579,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $71,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,766 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $103,973.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,815.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,884,570.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,023 shares of company stock worth $9,898,612. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

