Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Short Interest Update

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,434,718 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 6,896,693 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) opened at 23.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. Integrated Device Technology has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company earned $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon W. Parnell sold 6,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $143,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 84,375 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $2,066,343.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,632.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 263,264.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 150,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 150,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

