Insulet Co. (PODD) Trading Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 756,496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Specifically, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,282 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $57,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 40,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,874,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,282 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

The firm’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.61 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 87.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $37,163,000. WFG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The OmniPod System consists of the OmniPod, a small, self-adhesive disposable tubeless OmniPod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

