Inspired Energy PLC (INSE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.32

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Inspired Energy PLC’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) traded down 0.73% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 17.00. 1,477,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Inspired Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 11.38 and a 12-month high of GBX 19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.04. The firm’s market cap is GBX 80.72 million.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Inspired Energy PLC from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 21 ($0.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Inspired Energy PLC

Inspired Energy PLC provides energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) energy users. The Company’s segments include The Corporate division (Corporate), The SME division (SME) and PLC costs. The Corporate segment includes operations of Inspired Energy Solutions Limited, Direct Energy Purchasing Limited, Wholesale Power UK Limited and STC Energy and Carbon Holdings Limited.

