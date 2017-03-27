Ryan Mangold Sells 214,725 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Ryan Mangold sold 214,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £384,357.75 ($483,043.55).

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) traded up 0.63% on Monday, hitting GBX 192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,889,975 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.53. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 211.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 6.28 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TW. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc from GBX 179 ($2.25) to GBX 211 ($2.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.64 ($2.53).

About Taylor Wimpey plc

Taylor Wimpey plc is a national developer operating at a local level from over 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom. The Company also has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

