Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Marc Pegulu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded down 0.44% on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 288,872 shares. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (SMTC) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/insider-selling-semtech-co-smtc-vp-sells-1000-shares-of-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Semtech by 82.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company’s product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. It designs, develops and markets a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, surveillance video, active cable transceiver and backplane products used in enterprise computing, industrial, communications and consumer applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.