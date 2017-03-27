Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (LRCX) COO Sells 4,223 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) COO Timothy Archer sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $528,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Timothy Archer sold 30,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Timothy Archer sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $2,312,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Timothy Archer sold 28,580 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $3,292,987.60.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Timothy Archer sold 20,500 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.36, for a total transaction of $2,241,880.00.

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.80. 1,339,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $129.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post $9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Pacific Crest raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,959,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 104.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after buying an additional 1,276,856 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,710,000 after buying an additional 621,245 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $50,196,000. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,129,000 after buying an additional 464,963 shares during the period.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

