Insider Selling: First National Financial Corp (FN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total value of C$80,400.00.

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,523 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. First National Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First National Financial Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First National Financial Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

First National Financial Corp Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).

