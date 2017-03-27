Insider Selling: Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Director A Thomas Bender sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $301,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) traded up 0.01% on Monday, hitting $199.82. 301,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $202.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company earned $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 88.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

