Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Director Sells 3,566 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director J Michael Edenfield sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $36,480.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,337.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Michael Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, J Michael Edenfield sold 14,908 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $153,403.32.

On Thursday, March 16th, J Michael Edenfield sold 15,092 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $156,805.88.

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) remained flat at $10.16 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 73,803 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.95%. Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Director Sells 3,566 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/insider-selling-american-software-inc-amswa-director-sells-3566-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of American Software in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. BOKF NA increased its position in American Software by 7.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in American Software during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.