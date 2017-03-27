Verona Pharma Plc (VRP) Insider Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson Buys 12,000 Shares

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) insider Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,880 ($22,470.78).

Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson purchased 7,750 shares of Verona Pharma Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £11,547.50 ($14,512.38).

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308 shares. Verona Pharma Plc has a one year low of GBX 120.77 and a one year high of GBX 146.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 73.70 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.31.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/insider-buying-verona-pharma-plc-vrp-insider-purchases-17880-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Verona Pharma Plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Verona Pharma Plc Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The principal activity of the Company is the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis. The Company’s product candidate, RPL554, is a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4) that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.