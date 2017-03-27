Verona Pharma Plc (VRP) Insider Buys £11,547.50 in Stock

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) insider Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson acquired 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £11,547.50 ($14,512.38).

Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson acquired 12,000 shares of Verona Pharma Plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £17,880 ($22,470.78).

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) traded up 1.06% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 143.50. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 73.70 million. Verona Pharma Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.77 and a 52-week high of GBX 146.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/insider-buying-verona-pharma-plc-vrp-insider-buys-11547-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Verona Pharma Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Verona Pharma Plc Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The principal activity of the Company is the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis. The Company’s product candidate, RPL554, is a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4) that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.