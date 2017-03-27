Insider Buying: Valeritas Inc (VLRX) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Valeritas Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) CFO Erick Lucera purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Valeritas Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) traded down 5.19% on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,050 shares. Valeritas Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Valeritas Inc will post ($20.40) earnings per share for the current year.

About Valeritas

Valeritas, Inc is a United States-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing treatment solutions that contribute to clinical outcomes for patients. The Company’s portfolio includes V-Go disposable insulin delivery device, which is distributed through retail pharmacy. Its V-Go delivers insulin at a continuous preset basal rate and bolus dosing for adults with Type 2 diabetes requiring insulin.

