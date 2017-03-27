Anne Margaret Gunther Acquires 4,000 Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW) Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) insider Anne Margaret Gunther bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,702.65).

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) remained flat at GBX 770.00 during midday trading on Monday. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 567.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 805.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 773.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.20. The stock’s market cap is GBX 194.93 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc from GBX 735 ($9.24) to GBX 795 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.24) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. N+1 Singer reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.95) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, FinnCap raised shares of Mattioli Woods plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.68) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 773 ($9.71).

About Mattioli Woods plc

Mattioli Woods plc is engaged in the provision of pension consulting and administration, wealth management, asset management and employee benefits consultancy. The Company’s segments include Pension consultancy and administration; Investment and asset management; Property management, and Employee benefits.

