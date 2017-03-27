Insider Buying: Genesis Land Development Corp. (GDC) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) insider Iii Lloyd I. Miller acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$325,500.00.
Shares of Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) remained flat at $2.86 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Genesis Land Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
Genesis Land Development Corp. Company Profile
Genesis Land Development Corp. (Genesis) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition, development, and sale of land, residential lots and homes primarily in the greater Calgary area. The Company owns a portfolio of entitled residential and mixed-use land. The Company operates through two segments: land development and home building.
