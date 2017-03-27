Insider Buying: Centrica PLC (CNA) Insider Acquires 1,083 Shares of Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Stephen Pusey bought 1,083 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,339.28 ($2,889.07).

Stephen Pusey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Stephen Pusey bought 1,009 shares of Centrica PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,340.88 ($2,891.05).

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 218.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.99. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 11.95 billion. Centrica PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 195.18 and a 1-year high of GBX 248.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica PLC’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica PLC in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.33 ($2.80).

Centrica PLC Company Profile

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

