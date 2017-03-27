Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Stake Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Innospec were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Innospec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Innospec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 108,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Innospec by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) opened at 61.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.28. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $365,682.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,537.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $259,814.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,291.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,821 shares of company stock worth $814,527. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

