Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Given $49.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $49.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innophos Holdings an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innophos Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Innophos Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innophos Holdings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Innophos Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Innophos Holdings by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innophos Holdings by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innophos Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) traded down 1.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. 16,778 shares of the company were exchanged. Innophos Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Innophos Holdings had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Innophos Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Innophos Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Innophos Holdings Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. Its segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and GTSP & Other.

