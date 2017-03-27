Innogy SE (IGY) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.50 ($41.40) price target on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €35.50 ($38.17) price target on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Innogy SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innogy SE in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.57 ($38.24).

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) opened at 35.53 on Monday. Innogy SE has a one year low of €30.12 and a one year high of €38.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.95 and its 200 day moving average is €33.40. The stock has a market cap of €17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02.

About Innogy SE

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation and production from renewable energy sources.

