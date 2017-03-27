Innate Pharma (IPHYF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops drugs for treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in the development of first-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting receptors and pathways controlling the activation of the innate immune system. Innate Pharma S.A. is headquartered in Marseilles, France. “

Separately, Leerink Swann reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHYF) traded up 0.0000% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.0819. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $651.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

