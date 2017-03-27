Informa Plc (INF) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.37) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.99) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.55) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.80) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa Plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 769.87 ($9.68).

Shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) traded down 0.54% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 643.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,525 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 657.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.49. Informa Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 480.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 704.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.30 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/informa-plc-inf-given-hold-rating-at-kepler-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.04 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Informa Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Informa Plc Company Profile

Informa plc provides academics, businesses and individuals with knowledge, information and skills and services. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.