Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 58.57 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

