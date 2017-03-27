Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 730,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after buying an additional 226,807 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 586,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,959,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,778,000 after buying an additional 157,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,765,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 1,228,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 139.64 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 258.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business earned $326 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.90 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Instinet assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

In other Incyte news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $7,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 11,739 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,332,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

