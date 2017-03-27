Inchcape plc (INCH) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) was upgraded by BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.97) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 735 ($9.08). BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

INCH has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inchcape plc from GBX 695 ($8.58) to GBX 738 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.74) price target on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Inchcape plc from GBX 680 ($8.40) to GBX 755 ($9.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.62) price target on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 845.80 ($10.45).

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) opened at 842.50 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.54 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 765.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 693.00. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 574.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 861.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 16.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Inchcape plc’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/inchcape-plc-inch-upgraded-to-outperform-by-bnp-paribas.html.

In other Inchcape plc news, insider Nigel Stein bought 202 shares of Inchcape plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,571.56 ($1,940.92). Also, insider Jerry Buhlmann bought 15,000 shares of Inchcape plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £120,450 ($148,758.80).

About Inchcape plc

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 26 markets. The Company operates in six geographic segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, the United Kingdom and Emerging Markets. The Company’s operating businesses are categorized into approximately two market channels, such as distribution and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.