INC Research Holdings Inc (INCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

INCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of INC Research Holdings from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. First Analysis began coverage on shares of INC Research Holdings in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of INC Research Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of INC Research Holdings from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. INC Research Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) traded down 1.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 798,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. INC Research Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59.

INC Research Holdings (NASDAQ:INCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. INC Research Holdings had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $263 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that INC Research Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $59,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,770.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $397,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,611. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the third quarter worth $138,000. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INC Research Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INC Research Holdings by 38.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

INC Research Holdings Company Profile

INC Research Holdings, Inc is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services.

