Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) opened at 6.14 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $502.06 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Imperial Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Imperial Metals Corp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reissued a “hold on valuation” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Metals Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imperial Metals Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Imperial Metals Corp (III) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/imperial-metals-corp-iii-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Imperial Metals Corp Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company’s properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.