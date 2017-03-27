Imperial Capital Weighs in on Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (GOLF)

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report issued on Thursday. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOLF. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Forward View started coverage on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.76 on Monday. Golfsmith International Holdings has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $16,184,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $36,269,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000.
Golfsmith International Holdings Company Profile
