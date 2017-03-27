Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) traded up 1.32% on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 163,378 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $244.62 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Immersion had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. The firm earned $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Immersion will post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Immersion Co. (IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/immersion-co-immr-cut-to-d-at-thestreet-updated.html.

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $39,951.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,241.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $31,452. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.