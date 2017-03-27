IMI Plc (IMIAY) Given Average Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of IMI Plc (NASDAQ:IMIAY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given IMI Plc an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMIAY shares. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on IMI Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of IMI Plc (NASDAQ:IMIAY) opened at 25.97 on Wednesday. IMI Plc has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

