II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,650,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded up 3.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. 1,210,227 shares of the stock traded hands. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.71%. II-VI’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer Sells 30,000 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ii-vi-inc-iivi-director-francis-j-kramer-sells-30000-shares.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $22,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $766,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.