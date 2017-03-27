II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer Sells 30,000 Shares

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,650,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded up 3.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. 1,210,227 shares of the stock traded hands. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.71%. II-VI’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $22,341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 7.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $766,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.
