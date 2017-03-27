Analysts Set IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) Target Price at $646.75

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 651 ($8.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities Ltd raised IG Group Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 590 ($7.41) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on IG Group Holdings plc from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 612 ($7.69) price target on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) traded up 1.05% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 501.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,923 shares. IG Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 441.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 967.64. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.84 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 664.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd.

In other IG Group Holdings plc news, insider Peter G. Hetherington acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £1,100,000 ($1,382,430.56). Also, insider Stephen Hill sold 70,000 shares of IG Group Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.66), for a total value of £371,000 ($466,256.13).

About IG Group Holdings plc

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

