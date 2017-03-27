IG Design Group PLC’s (IGR) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) opened at 293.50 on Monday. IG Design Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 314.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 177.40 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ig-design-group-plcs-igr-speculative-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-beaufort-securities.html.

IG Design Group PLC Company Profile

IG Design Group plc, formerly International Greetings plc, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings; stationery and creative play products, and design-led giftware. The Company’s geographic segments include UK and Asia; Europe; USA, and Australia. The Company sells its products in over 150,000 stores across approximately 80 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.