IDOX plc (IDOX) Given Hold Rating at FinnCap

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.84) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, N+1 Singer reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of IDOX plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) opened at 69.9075 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.07. IDOX plc has a 12 month low of GBX 48.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 78.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 250.80 million.

About IDOX plc

Idox plc is a supplier of information management solutions to the public sector and to asset intensive industries around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Public Sector Software (PSS) and Engineering Information Management (EIM). The Company’s PSS segment provides public sector organizations with tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes and workflow, as well as connecting directly with the citizen through the Web, and provides elections management solutions.

