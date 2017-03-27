Ian M. Cumming Sells 607,733 Shares of HomeFed Co. (HOFD) Stock

HomeFed Co. (NASDAQ:HOFD) Director Ian M. Cumming sold 607,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $24,278,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HomeFed Co. (NASDAQ:HOFD) traded down 1.78% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 334 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. HomeFed Co. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $682.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation is a developer and owner of residential and mixed-use real estate projects in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine and New York. The Company operates through three segments: real estate, farming and corporate. Its real estate operations consist of a range of residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, all in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

