IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Stake Maintained by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG maintained its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) opened at 72.74 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The company’s market cap is $5.65 billion.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business earned $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

