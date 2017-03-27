IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) opened at 72.74 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $77.46. The firm’s market cap is $5.65 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.60 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,583,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

