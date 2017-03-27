Sse Plc (SSE) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SSE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price objective on Sse Plc from GBX 1,550 ($19.48) to GBX 1,500 ($18.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Investec upgraded Sse Plc to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($18.85) to GBX 1,650 ($20.74) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($22.18) price objective on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sse Plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,579.73 ($19.85).

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1505.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,547 shares. Sse Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,369.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,644.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 15.17 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,522.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,524.79.

Sse Plc Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

