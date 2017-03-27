HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Stuart Thomson Gulliver sold 122,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £796,282.50 ($1,000,732.06).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 646.40. 25,080,485 shares of the stock traded hands. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 392.37 and a 1-year high of GBX 715.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 671.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 642.64. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 126.13 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from HSBC Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stuart Thomson Gulliver Sells 122,505 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/hsbc-holdings-plc-hsba-insider-sells-796282-50-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 635 ($7.98) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.54) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.67) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 740 ($9.30) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.30 ($7.64).

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.