Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods' shares look overvalued and have underperformed the Zacks Categorized Food industry for the past three months. The company believes that lower turkey prices, extensive business rivalry and rise in operational expenses might hurt the near-term margins of its Jennie-O Turkey Store segment. Also, outbreak of livestock diseases, input price inflation or a stronger U.S. dollar might hurt results in the quarters ahead. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has been revised downwards for both fiscal 2017 and 2018.”

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.17. 839,401 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.49. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.68.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corp had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/hormel-foods-corp-hrl-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Hormel Foods Corp news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $666,627.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $70,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,902 shares of company stock worth $751,203 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 204.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the third quarter worth $171,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods Corp

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.