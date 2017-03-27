Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,884,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,992,000 after buying an additional 1,313,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,693,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,390,000 after buying an additional 455,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,259,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,530,000 after buying an additional 278,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,563,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,354,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,038,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,698,000 after buying an additional 1,885,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 124.77 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $127.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Vetr upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.99.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

