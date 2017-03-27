Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $206,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. held its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe fs LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.98 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Mastercard had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.04 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

In other news, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $682,237.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock worth $155,339,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

