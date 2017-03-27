Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,614,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,940,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) traded down 2.02% during trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 11,011 shares of the company were exchanged. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

