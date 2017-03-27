HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. First Analysis lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 price target on shares of HMS Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 186.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 491,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 81,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,218,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,866,000 after buying an additional 372,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) traded up 2.986% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.795. 190,808 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.709 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company earned $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About HMS Holdings Corp

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

