Hiscox Ltd (HSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,070.82 ($13.46).

HSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 923 ($11.60) to GBX 969 ($12.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.14) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Jeremy Pinchin sold 97,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($13.55), for a total transaction of £1,047,632.74 ($1,316,617.75). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($13.47), for a total transaction of £13,121.28 ($16,490.24).

Shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1103.00. 523,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 896.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,082.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,047.83. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.09 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $8.50.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre.

