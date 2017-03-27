Hilltop Holdings Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. held its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 124.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 325.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Boeing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 175.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $185.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The firm earned $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post $9.30 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.03 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $580,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

