Hill International Inc (HIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) traded down 3.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,116 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $245.89 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hill International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc is a United States-based professional services company. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets.

