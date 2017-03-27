Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Bond Prices Fall 1.4%

An issue of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) bonds fell 1.4% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.75 and were trading at $96.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

HTZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 5,036,984 shares of the company traded hands. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Hertz Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 84,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

