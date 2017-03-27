Hemdat Sawh Sells 250,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Hemdat Sawh sold 250,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$225,000.00.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) opened at 3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.70 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.98.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

