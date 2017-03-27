HCP, Inc. (HCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HCP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Vetr lowered shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) opened at 30.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. HCP has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business earned $540 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. HCP had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCP will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 111.28%.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,345 shares in the company, valued at $818,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in HCP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCP during the third quarter worth about $1,658,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCP during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in HCP by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 37,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCP by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

